Handle your party rebels first: Bommai

Haveri: Deputy Chief minister D K Shivakumar talks about rebellion in BJP but what he will say about the rebellion in his party in Kolar, Chikballapur and Bagalkot, questioned former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.Talking to reporters at Asundi village in Ranebennur taluk of Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency here on Thursday, he said the Congress MLAs of Kolar district have threatened to resign. Groupism has been there in the Kolar district for the last so many years but Shivakumar talks about rebellion in the BJP. What would be his reaction to the rebellion in Congress party in Kolar, Chikballapur and Bagalkot.

Bommai declined to reply when asked about BJP legislators ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar leaving BJP. Reacting to Minister H K Patil’s statement calling him Davangere Charlie, the former CM said Patil has been a senior leader but became frustrated as his party seniors were discussing personal issues during the election.

When Patil was a minister at this age what was the problem for him to work as MP. Patil did not have anything to talk about. Everyone thinks of him as a very cultured minister. He was an elder and let him be fine.