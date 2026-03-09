HDK criticises state budget

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy sharply criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s presentation of a record 17th budget, stating that it has placed an unprecedented debt burden on the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mandya, he remarked that the true impact of this “record budget” would soon be felt by ordinary citizens. He pointed out that economic experts have already expressed concerns over the figures presented, predicting significant problems arising from the budget’s numbers.

Kumaraswamy highlighted that the state’s borrowing has crossed all limits of fiscal responsibility, with loans taken at will, and asserted that the full repercussions would become evident in the coming days.

Responding to recent jibes directed at his family by a legislator, Kumaraswamy hit back strongly. He questioned why comparisons were being drawn between himself and certain individuals, including references to Kudaluru Uday and Maddur MLA K M Uday. He clarified that unlike others, he had not waited idly for bail after visiting Sri Lanka. Dismissing further discussion on the matter, he made it clear he would not engage in such personal comparisons.

On the issue of rising LPG cylinder prices, Kumaraswamy attributed the increase to international market developments and global trends rather than domestic policy alone.

The Union Minister welcomed the state government’s announcement in the budget to allocate 100 acres of land for setting up an Automotive Research Association of India (ARIA) research and testing centre. He extended congratulations to the government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for this forward-looking step toward promoting the electric vehicle sector. He added that he was awaiting details on where exactly the land would be provided.

Kumaraswamy revealed that he had convened a meeting with over 50 industrialists, including office-bearers of FICCI, to discuss ways to boost the electric vehicle industry in the state.

-He emphasised that his efforts were not aimed at pleasing anyone in particular but were driven by a commitment to repay the debt owed to the people and serve their interests genuinely.