HDK questioned by Lokayukta police

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday appeared before the Lokayukta police for questioning in connection with a land denotification case.

“He was questioned in the Gangenahalli denotification case,” a Lokayukta official said. The ruling Congress in Karnataka last week asked the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy, also a former CM in connection with the alleged denotification of land here.

Kumaraswamy said he has nothing to do with the case and he has never done anything that is illegal while in power and during his tenure as CM. “In connection with the Gangenahalli case, four Ministers had held a press conference against me. I had said that day too, I have nothing to do with it (case). Still they have spoken lightly for the sake of publicity,” he told reporters after appearing before the Lokayukta. I have appeared and answered all their questions, let them conduct further inquiry, and this government is free to take any action in accordance with law,” he said.