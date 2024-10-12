Heavy rainfall expected across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka is expected to have a surge in heavy rainfall, including in Bengaluru, due to a low-pressure over Lakshadweep. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted significant downpours across the state until October 14, issuing a yellow alert for 14 districts in anticipation of further rainfall.The IMD’s official bulletin detailed the current weather systems at play, noting that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, near Maharashtra’s coast, is expected to intensify into a depression by October 13. This system is contributing to the heavy rainfall observed in several regions, including Bengaluru, which has already experienced intermittent rainfall despite unseasonably high temperatures.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant as conditions are likely to deteriorate over the coming days. The IMD’s forecast highlights the potential for isolated heavy rainfall in South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Andhra Pradesh during this period. In addition to the heavy rainfall, the IMD’s communique mentioned squally weather conditions across the Arabian Sea, with wind speeds reaching up to 55 km/h. Fishermen along the coastal regions of Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra have been advised not to venture into the sea due to these hazardous conditions.