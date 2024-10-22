Heavy rains cripple normal life in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Due to heavy rain, water entered the premises of Kormangala Indoor Stadium and the Asian Netball Championship has been postponed on Monday.

Due to heavy rain, Rajkaluve water has overflowed on the road and entered the stadium premises. The two matches scheduled for Monday have been postponed to Thursday due to flooding and electricity problem in the morning. Due to stagnant water from the gate to the stadium, it was a problem to bring the players by bus who were staying in the hotel. The 13th edition of the Asian Netball Championship to begin on October 18 and conclude on October 27. More than 300 athletes from a total of 14 teams are participating in the tournament.

Teams from Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Philippines, India, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brunei, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Iraq Bahrain are participating in the tournament.

Many parts of Bengaluru experience flooding:

The heavy rains that fell from Sunday night to Monday morning left the city reeling. Heavy rains accompanied by thunder have created many disturbances in many parts of Bengaluru.

Kengeri, RR Nagar, Dasarahalli part of the low-lying houses were flooded and created chaos. Similarly, in Bytarayanpura on Mysore road, rainwater has entered the houses and the people here are stuck inside their home. As the entire road is full of water, those going to and from their homes on this road are walking in dirty water without any alternative route.

Many years have passed since water flooding started for the Gaali Anjineya temple. When it rains, rain water flows into the premises of the temple. The outer part of the temple is covered with water even after the rain on Sunday, and even if the rain stops, the rain water standing on the main road outside the temple is causing problems for the motorists too.

Okalipuram underpass haa turned into a mini lake, with two feet of water standing and motorists are stranded. In JJR Nagar’s VS Garden, the culvert collapsed and water entered more than 10 houses. Sarjapur is flooded in front of RGB Tech Park due to rain since early morning. Near the railway line near RGB Tech Park in BBMP gram panchayat border, water is stagnating due to lack of proper system for water flow. The authorities are not waking up despite being flooded repeatedly.

Sakra hospital road next to Bellandur lake has turned to be another lake. Rainwater is standing on the entire road and traffic is being obstructed. Wilson Garden BTS main road is waterlogged and motorists are struggling. Due to continuous rain in Nagdenahalli, lake water entered the village and created chaos. Traffic around Hebbal is congested and commuters are stuck in the traffic jam. Vijayashree Layout of Bannerghatta Road and roads near Hulimavu Metro Station are flooded.

Former Infosys CFO, Mohandas Pai slammed the state government on social media. He states, Lack of action by CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Priyank Kharge on roads, drainage, traffic on ORR is leading to huge anger and is forcing many MNC’s to seriously consider expanding outside City. Promises made by CM, DCM repeatedly not upheld, trust down. This is very serious. CM/DCM should take urgent action to save city and jobs. Never seen this kind of anger and pain in last 20 years. Very sad at the misgovernance of city,false promises, lack of action. Sad day for all of us to have such a non performing, callous, indifferent govt which treats its own citizens so badly.

Holiday announced for schools:

DC Jagadish has issued an order declaring a holiday on Monday in Bengaluru city district in view of heavy rain.

It is raining incessantly across Bengaluru city district, on Monday as a precautionary measure and in the interest of the students, anganwadi centers and private/aided primary and high schools in all taluks of Bengaluru city district have been declared holiday by the Chairman of Bangalore City District Disaster Management Authority and Bengaluru City District Collector Jagdish orally ordered.

All other degrees, post graduation, diploma, engineering, ITI colleges have not declared holiday. The DC said that the order was given verbally as it was an urgent decision and an official order would be issued further.

A general instruction has been given to the heads of the colleges and the concerned persons to consider some points while conducting lectures in the colleges. The heads of the colleges should ensure that the students reach the college safely without any risk while they are arriving and going home. If there are weak/ dilapidated buildings such buildings cannot be used for lectures. In this regard, it is suggested that the heads of the colleges should pay attention to the good condition of the college buildings and take appropriate measures to avoid any accidents.

As a precautionary measure, the shortfall in learning time caused by the holiday has been made by holding extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays to make up for the loss. Parents/College Heads should ensure that students do not go to low-lying areas where there is water. Students should ensure the safety of vehicles going to colleges. The district collector said that information should be given to the students about dealing with natural calamities in the colleges.