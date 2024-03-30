High Court emphasises dam safety amidst mining disputes

Mysuru: In a significant ruling, the Karnataka High Court has underscored the paramount importance of preserving the integrity of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam on the Cauveri river, emphasizing that the decision of experts regarding mining activities in its vicinity shall be deemed final. The court’s directive comes amidst a legal battle involving Manchammadevi Stone Crusher, located in Kanaganamaradi village of Pandavapur taluk, and the regulatory authorities.

The petition, filed by the owner of the sand unit, owner , was heard by a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice Krishna S. Dixit on Thursday.

The bench emphasized the need to safeguard the KRS dam from any potential damage, stressing that the decision-making authority in matters concerning quarrying and blasting activities within a 20-kilometer radius of the reservoir lies with the Karnataka State Reservoir Safety Committee.

“Requests for dispute resolution pertaining to quarrying and blasting activities near the KRS Reservoir must be directed to the expert committee, whose decisions shall be deemed final,” the court declared, setting a precedent for future mining disputes in the area.

The ongoing legal saga involves Manchammadevi Stone Crusher whose operations were suspended following a notice issued by the District Stone Crusher Licensing and Regulatory Authority on January 20, 2024. Challenging the suspension, the owner, Y.B. Ashok Gowda Patel, approached the High Court, arguing that their unit, primarily engaged in crusher and m-sand production, posed no threat to the dam’s integrity and operated well beyond the designated 20-kilometer radius.

“Our unit is located 20 kilometers away from the KRS Dam and is solely involved in crusher and m-sand production, with no mining or blasting activities taking place. Despite this, our operations remain suspended,” argued the petitioner, urging the court to order the resumption of their unit’s activities.

The High Court’s ruling not only addresses the immediate dispute but also sets a precedent for resolving similar conflicts in the future. As stakeholders await further developments, the court’s emphasis on dam safety underscores the critical need for judicious decision-making in matters concerning environmental conservation and

infrastructure protection.Hans News Service

