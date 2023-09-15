Live
Just In
High Court rejects petition of Anjuman Islam over Ganesha idol Installation at Hubli Edgah maidan
Dharwad: In a significant development the High Court Dharwad bench has dismissed a petition related to the installation of Lord Ganesha at the Hubli Edgah Maidan. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation has earlier passed a resolution to install Ganesh idol for five years at the maidan.
However the Anuman Islam organisation of Hubballi submitted a petition, which sought an injunction against the installation, was firmly rejected by the High Court. The court clarified that the Anjuman organization had no authority over the Edgah Maidan.Over a long hearing, the High Court has determined that the Edgah Maidan falls under the purview of the municipal corporation. The court said it was inappropriate for the Anjuman organization to oppose the installation for any reason.
As a result of this decision, full authority over the Edgah Maidan has been vested in the Municipal Corporation. MLA Aravind Bellad has urged the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation to issue permission to proceed with the installation as per the established guidelines. He said the corporation earlier resoluted to allow installation of Ganesha for five years and now it should act according to resolution.