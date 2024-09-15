HM seeks report on boycott of Dalits for rape case against upper caste youth

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a report from the authorities regarding the horrific case of people boycotting Dalits for filing a rape case against an upper caste youth in Yadgir district.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, HM Parameshwara stated, “I have asked the authorities to submit a report. It is a village with a population of 500 and majority of the people hail from the Scheduled Caste category. There is a report on the incident of a rape. When the complaint was lodged, the people of the village boycotted them as if lodging the complaint itself is wrong.”

“Schoolchildren are not getting notebooks, pens and Dalits are also stopped from fetching water in the village. I have directed the officers to move there immediately and initiate action,” he stated.

The authorities have also been asked to pacify the people and take complaints from them if required.“The investigation is at this stage at present and I have asked senior officers to submit further reports,” HM Parameshwara stated. The Dalits in the village are living in fear over the consequences and have sought assistance from the authorities.Dalit organisations had raised concerns over the incident and demanded action against the culprits.Yadgir is one of the most backward districts of Karnataka and its social indicators are alarmingly low when compared to other regions.