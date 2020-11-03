Holiday for offices, educational institutions in RR Nagar
The government has declared holiday for government offices and educational institutions on November 3 in view of by-polls to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency
Bengaluru: The government has declared holiday for government offices and educational institutions on November 3 in view of by-polls to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency.
The order said that the holiday is applicable to the constituencies going for the bypolls and the employees registered as voters can avail of paid leave on the day of voting.
The police on Monday held a flag march in Malagala, Kengunte, Papareddy Palya, AP Nagara and at Jnanabharati.
The campaigning for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar by-poll ended at 6 pm on Sunday evening.
