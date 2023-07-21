Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare to release in theatres

Bengaluru: Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare film team won a legal battle against actress Ramya, who had gone to court saying that scenes were used in movies without her permission, has suffered a setback. Even the film team was surprised when Ramya had got permanent injunction against the usage of her clips in any of the film’s trailers (or other promotional content) and the final film two days before the release of the film. Therefore, the team of the movie ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ also went to court.

After examining the hearing held for the last two days, the Commercial Court has ruled in favour of the film team and the film will be released on July 21, the previously fixed date. The film team danced in front of the movie theatre and celebrated by bursting firecrackers and singing a song as this verdict came in their favour.

Director Nitin Krishnamurthy said that ‘A restraining order has been received for the release of our movie tomorrow. Ramya ma’m had brought stay. But today the case is cleared. There is no problem with the release. The booking was not open as there was a rush for three to four days. Now the booking has started. Please make a booking and come to the theatre tomorrow. She had acted happily. We have a lot of respect for them. She is a lady superstar. Getting a stay for our movie was a bit sad’ he added.

Producer Varun Gowda said: ‘ Some misunderstanding this happened. We don’t have anything wrong about Ramya madam. What happens when brothers make a fuss at home? There will be resentment. Similarly it is just some annoyance’.

The movie ‘Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’ has been made mostly by newcomers. The teaser and trailer of the movie have already attracted a lot of people. Apart from Ramya, Rishab Shetty, Lucia Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty and actor Diganth also played guest roles in the movie. Young talent Nitin Krishnamurthy has given an action cut for the film, which is being distributed by Zee Studios and Rakshit Shetty is presenting the film.