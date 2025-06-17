I am safe due to Hindus’ blessings: Praveen Togadia

Hubballi: Praveen Togadia, founder president of International Hindu Parishad, stated that he is safe due to the blessings of Hindus and that it is not appropriate to discuss past events now. He also mentioned that there have been no problems even under the Congress government.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, Togadia said, “Our objective was to build the Ram Mandir. That work is now complete. Today, the work of helping crores of Hindus has begun. We have launched the Hindu Helpline. No Hindu should suffer from hunger. For that, we are providing free food grains to poor Hindus. We are also providing free health services to Hindus.”

He further added, “There is no intention to start a Hindu party. India itself is a Hindu nation. There is no need to make it a Hindu nation. India has been progressing since 1947 and has achieved great success in many fields. India has grown to be great. It is not right to make it great through political parties.”

Togadia stated, “We did not agitate for names, but for the Ram Mandir, and it has been successful. False cases should not be filed against Hindus. If they are, we will fight. Hindus are being attacked in many parts of the country. Therefore, we will fight for the safety of Hindus. Hindus must be safe in the country.”

Commenting on the ‘Operation Sindoor’ matter, Togadia said, “It is good that they entered Pakistan and attacked. If they had hit more, our people would have been happier. The birth rate in the country is decreasing. That of Hindus is 1.7. This is not a good development for the entire country.” He also opined, “Our objective is ‘Teen Bachche Hindu Sacche’ (Three children, true Hindu).”