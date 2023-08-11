I will retire from politics today only if I had asked anyone for a commission: DCM

Bengaluru: "Opposition leaders including Bommai and Ashok are talking about the contractor's bill. Why was the contractor's bill not paid when your government was there?" DCM DK Shivakumar asked.



Responding to media queries near Sadashivanagar residence, DCM Shivakumar said, "Bommai or Ashok, who in their government prevented the payment of the contractors' bills? Did they not have money? Was the work not done properly? Let the BJP leaders answer this question first. I will answer the rest for the contractors.

After the arrival of our government, the chief minister said to check the reality whether the work was done or not based on Kempanna's complaint. The BJP leaders also humbly requested the House to investigate the irregularities in the contract works. So we have formed an inquiry committee. We have instructed the committee to check whether the works have been completed or not, said DCM.

DCM said, Why are those who have been silent for three or four years when the bill was not paid, now they are not ready to wait until the investigation is over? Why are they now in a hurry? What is the secret behind? It has been alleged that they are asking 10-15% commission. Who asked for this commission? Did DK Shivakumar ask? Has Siddaramaiah ask? Have the ministers and legislators ask? Did the authorities ask? Let them tell.

I will retire from politics today only if I had asked anyone for a commission. If I haven't asked, will Bommai, Ashok announce political retirement? I have to respect their position and seniority. I know what Ashok talked about. I have my own personality. Investigation is not done only in a couple of places. It is done everywhere. If the work is done, the bill will be paid. Can't they wait for a couple of months now? questioned DCM Shivakumar.

Contractors should not hang themselves, nor should they ask for a merciful death. They know who is behind them. In a democracy, such accusations are counter-accusations. The contractors are asking the Governor, Ashok, Kumaraswamy and others. I have asked the authorities for information, said DCM.

When it was pointed out that Kempanna did not say that there was a meeting at Shangri-La Hotel regarding the commission and an officer came and asked for commission on your behalf, he said, "Kempanna is a respectable person. I will not talk about him as you have said. I do not know about his statement. He is asked to submit an affidavit and complain about which officer," he said.

When the office bearers of the contractors' association questioned him about asking to swear an oath on Ajjaiah, he said, "I will not answer any words of anyone passing by on the road. Let those who are in a responsible position speak, I will answer. I will give answers to whomever needs to be answered."