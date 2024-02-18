Live
- Trump launches sneaker line after court fined him $355 mn penalty in civil fraud case
- Indian men's team keen to take on Spain in the FIH Hockey Pro League
- Students take to anti-sleep pills in exam season
- Makers of ‘Ganja Shankar’ told to change the film's title
- A new twist to Andhra Pradesh’s capital saga
- PM Modi's poll mantra to BJP leaders: Next 100 days crucial, win every one's trust
- Newly appointed Tadepalligudem DSP meets Kottu Satyanarayana
- Commissioner G Surya Sai Praveen Chand IAS visits Akkaya Palli Park
- Alla Nani says development of Dalits can only be achieved through the YCP
- YS Jagan likely to release manifesto today in Siddham Sabha
Just In
IAS officer to probe Gerosa school incident: Gundu Rao
The incident of MLAs storming a school with children and parents in Mangaluru will now be probed by a senior official from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
Mangaluru: The incident of MLAs storming a school with children and parents in Mangaluru will now be probed by a senior official from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). This was informed by the in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, here today.
Speaking to the press, Gundu Rao stated, “The incident will be probed by the additional Joint secretary of education from Gulbarga. The incident was a black spot on the history of Dakshina Kannada which is known for its resourcefulness and social values. The MLA Vedavyas Kamath has used the children of the school and their parents to lead a street event alleging a teacher of St. Gerosa Higher Primary School which was unbecoming of a people’s representative.
The orders on the probe will be released soon and if found guilty by the probing commission, police will take action against the MLA,” he said. The local Congress leader, Ivan D’Souza had taken the matter to the speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader and had demanded disqualification of the MLA from the house.