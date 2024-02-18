  • Menu
IAS officer to probe Gerosa school incident: Gundu Rao

The incident of MLAs storming a school with children and parents in Mangaluru will now be probed by a senior official from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Mangaluru: The incident of MLAs storming a school with children and parents in Mangaluru will now be probed by a senior official from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). This was informed by the in-charge minister of Dakshina Kannada, Dinesh Gundu Rao, here today.

Speaking to the press, Gundu Rao stated, “The incident will be probed by the additional Joint secretary of education from Gulbarga. The incident was a black spot on the history of Dakshina Kannada which is known for its resourcefulness and social values. The MLA Vedavyas Kamath has used the children of the school and their parents to lead a street event alleging a teacher of St. Gerosa Higher Primary School which was unbecoming of a people’s representative.

The orders on the probe will be released soon and if found guilty by the probing commission, police will take action against the MLA,” he said. The local Congress leader, Ivan D’Souza had taken the matter to the speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly UT Khader and had demanded disqualification of the MLA from the house.

