‘Idli ATM’ churns out four types of tasty stuff

Bengaluru: A video of an idli-popping vending machine in Bengaluru is going viral on social media, entertaining the internet users. The "idli ATM" is operated by a start-up company called Freshot Foodbots and operates by scanning a QR code. Due to the machine's 24/7 operation, fans of idlis can now have their favourite breakfast at any time of the day.



Chutney and sambar are included as complementary sides with the idli. The prototype can produce 72 idlis in a cycle and works with a variety of toppings. According to the Freshot Robotics team, the machine needs 18 to 20 minutes to pour the batter and clean itself while the idlis are cooking for 10 to 12 minutes.

"For a business, two Idlibots and a chutney-sambar bot are deemed optimal, costing a total of roughly Rs 30 lakh. The bot can prepare up to four different types of idlis at once, including plain, palak, carrot, and millet variations," according to a statement by the Freshot Robotics team. It also has a built-in vada dispenser.

Idli baking is done entirely by the bot, yet the batter is made by hand and transferred into the machine by experts. The team intends to install these devices in places including apartments, hospitals, airports, and metro stations. However, they do not sell them; instead, they cooperate to set up a bot in partnership.

When the founder Sharan's daughter was ill in 2016, he tried to buy her idlis late at night but couldn't find any restaurants open. The inspiration struck at this time, according to reports.

The procedure is easy. Place your order and make your payment by scanning the QR code next to the ATM. The food will be ready and packed in less than a minute after the ATM scans the resulting code that is on your mobile device. In less than a minute, your fresh, hygienic meal will be delivered to you without any human contact.

While these bots will be available to the public in 2023, the internet is already buzzing with excitement after the video went viral.

A user tweeted, "A solution looking for the problem," while another added, "And then there should be a similar machine for each and every recipe like Dosa, Shahi paneer, dhokla, etc." "AI robots to be powered by Idli Vada and Samosas soon," said another commenter.