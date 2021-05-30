If people cooperate, there may be no need for lockdown extension: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that if people follow the safety guidelines, the lockdown may not be extended beyond June 7. The lockdown restrictions are currently in place till 6 am on June 7, and the CM's statement comes in light of the dip in infections in recent days.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Yediyurappa said, "The lockdown will be in effect till June 7 and we will assess the situation and decide what happens next. The strict restrictions will be in place till then and depending on Covid-19 cases, we will take the next decision. If people cooperate, the question of extending the lockdown may not arise but people have to cooperate, that is all."

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily in the State fell below 30,000, and the cases in Bengaluru dipped below 6,000, in the last two days. The State recorded 22,823 cases on Friday, with Bengaluru accounting for 5,736 cases. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the four lakh mark on Friday. The total number of active cases is now 3,72,373. This has made the government to consider unlock a few economic activities after June 7. Yediyurappa said that there are demands from various quarters to extend the lockdown but as of now his government is in no hurry to think on lines of extending the lockdown, the decision on which, however, can be taken on June 5, two days prior to the current lockdown ends.

Yediyurappa added that there are very few of them (public representatives) who have complained of no drugs for the treatment of black fungus (mucormycosis) infections that have become prevalent after the Covid second wave hit hard across the country.

"We are constantly in touch with Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda. We will have sufficient drugs at the earliest," the CM said.

The State government first announced lockdown restrictions at the end of April, before extending them twice in May. The decision was taken after daily coronavirus cases crossed 50,000 on May 5. Under the current restrictions, people can only move out to buy essentials between 6 and 10 am, while restaurants are only open for deliveries and take-away and not for dine-ins.

"No decision has been taken yet in terms of extending the lockdown in the State in view of the improving Covid recovery rate," the CM said after holding a meeting with the ministers and bureaucrats here.