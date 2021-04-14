IMD predicts rainfall at several places in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka to witness rainfall and possible thunderstorms over the next two days, says Indian Meteorological Department in Bengaluru. The IMD has forecast rain or thunderstorms at many places over coastal Karnataka, and at a few places over interior Karnataka, over the next 48 hours.

According to the statement released by IMD, "Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur in isolated places over south interior Karnataka from April 12 to April 15. In coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts may see widespread rainfall and/or thunderstorms from April 12 to April 15. On April 14, Ballari, Bengaluru, Chamaraja Nagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandra, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumkuru are likely to witness rainfall at many places."

For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky over the next two days. Light rain is likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

On Monday, many places including Panambur near Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka recorded a rainfall 8 cm. Yellapur in Uttara Kannada and Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada recorded 4 cm of rain, while Mangaluru, Nipani in Belagavi and Bagalkot district each recorded 3 cm of rain.