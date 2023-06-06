Important to have green cover: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to engage students in a tree plantation campaign within the state capital. He was participating in a function connected to the world environment day celebrations at Rachenahalli on Monday.

Taking cue from the experimentations of involving school children for planting trees on the coastal cities and villages, DK Shivakumar urged the BBMP to Day event in Rachenahalli, Shivakumar urged the BBMP to assess the number of roads in Bengaluru that lack trees on either side. He emphasized that local students should be entrusted with the responsibility of planting and nurturing saplings, with the BBMP providing plants and protective meshes. Each sapling should be named after the child who plants it, who will then be responsible for its care. Shivakumar suggested organizing a competition among school children to encourage enthusiastic participation in tree planting and nurturing.

As the Bengaluru Development portfolio holder, he considered this task a top priority for the BBMP, requesting them to present a comprehensive plan within one month. Shivakumar stressed the importance of integrating nature into our daily lives, as the celebration of World Environment Day serves as a symbolic reminder. He expressed concern about the indiscriminate use of plastic green mats and urged a more sustainable approach towards nature preservation.

In addition, the Deputy Chief Minister called upon the horticulture department, forest department, and BBMP officials to collaborate on a long-term strategy. He emphasised the need for the city’s parks to remain as they are while focusing efforts on growing trees in areas currently lacking greenery. Shivakumar emphasized the significance of public and private entities working together to achieve this objective.