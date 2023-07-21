India connection Oppenheimer gets a rave response

Bengaluru: The Moviegoers have showered their love towards the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ that opened for shows in India. The movie is running on over 1000 more screens all over the country, and about 80 per cent of them have recorded overbooking on both the box office or on online movie ticket aggregators.



The agents of the film in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru say that they have tracked that 2.5 lakh tickets have been booked for Friday to Sunday all over the state. Their associates in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Gurugram, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Mysuru, have also reported a high turnout of movie buffs, According to the agency officials in the weekend beginning on Friday to Sunday we have reservation for over 15 lakh people would have viewed the film.

One of the senior movie critic in Bengaluru told Hans India that the movie got rave reviews on the media and the promo of the film also had highlighted the statement of Oppenheimer quoting a verse from the Bhagavadgita taking the episode of Lord Krishna teaching Arjuna why he should take up arms against the army of cousins who have turned to ‘Adharma’. This very statement of Oppenheimer- “I have become the death…” had triggered the interest in the Indian cinemagoers the critic told.

The exhibitors like Inox, Cinepolis, PVR had out-of-the-time shows. PVR, INOX and Cinepolis had even early morning shows starting at 6.50 am in many cities, even though they were full- the exhibitors say. The last such rousing reception to any Hollywood film was during the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park they recall.

The distributors in Bengaluru and Hyderabad say that the footfalls and ticket booking numbers are not counted for the single screen exhibitors and local multiplex exhibitors. The Bharat Cinemas in Mangaluru which has six screens (formerly with Big Cinemas) has also reported high turn out for Oppenheimer.

Movie goers after coming out from the show were appreciatively talking about the verse from Bhagavadgita being heard in its English translation. It appears twice during the movie - “I have become the death, destroyer of the worlds”.

"Prepare to be captivated by the legendary film, 'Oppenheimer,' a gripping historical drama that delves into the life of the brilliant physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, portrayed by the incredibly talented Cillian Murphy. With visionary director Christopher Nolan at the helm, this masterful and thought-provoking exploration unravels the moral quandaries behind the creation of the atomic bomb. - writes Rajat a film critic for Verito.today

As you immerse yourself in this edge-of-your-seat thriller, you'll find yourself pondering life's deepest questions, especially upon discovering that the real Oppenheimer quoted a verse from the Bhagavad Gita.

For the ultimate viewing experience, Christopher Nolan suggests choosing seats behind the middle of the theater. During the early advance booking stage, hardcore fans of Nolan had already secured these prime spots.

Early reports from the Indian box office battle show that 'Oppenheimer' has taken an impressive lead, with over 2.5 lakh tickets sold across major national chains like Cinepolis, INOX, and PVR. The film's gravity and star-studded cast are captivating audiences far and wide.

India seems mesmerized by 'Oppenheimer's allure, thanks to the gripping pre-release trailers, the historical significance, and, of course, the involvement of director Christopher Nolan. With Nolan's reputation for mind-blowing movies, coupled with magnetic performances by Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Matt Damon, it's no wonder the film has struck a chord with Indian moviegoers."