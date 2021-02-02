Indian Medical Association goes on relay hunger strike opposing mixopathy

Bengaluru: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka chapter has gone on a relay hunger strike opposing mixopathy and has demanded the withdrawal of the notification of the amendment regulations of postgraduate Ayurveda education. The hunger strike will continue from February 1 to February 14.



In the said notification the PG courses namely MS Shallya Tantra the words (General Surgery) have been incorporated. A long list of modern medicine distal procedures have been enlisted under Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra, which the IMA claims squarely fall under the ambit, authority and jurisdiction of modern medicine having been prescribed by the then Medical Council of India.

The IMA stated that it rejected the clarification issued by the AYUSH ministry calling it deceptive camouflage of mixing the systems of medicine. "The entire modern medical profession of the nation feels betrayed by the level of violation and encroachment by the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM)," the IMA issued a statement.

The IMA says the One Nation One System is being espoused as the official policy and the ramifications will be such that all the 600 hundred odd medical colleges are expected to turn out hybrid doctors of a khichadi medical system by 2030.

"The patient's choice to choose the system of medicine is being taken away in the naked attempt to mix all systems of medicine. The empty words of the Ministry of Ayush of deep commitment to maintain the authenticity of Indian systems of medicine and that it is against mixing of systems sound hollow in their pregnant silence to the medical pluralism shivaya by the National Education Policy 2020 and the infamous attempts of NITI Aayog to mix all systems of medicine into a single integrated system," DR M Venkatachalapathy, President, IMA Karnataka chapter said.

Dr S.M. Prasad, state secretary, IMA said, "The object and purpose of mixing the systems is perhaps borne out of a false claim on heritage. The medical colleges in Kolkata, Chennai, Chennai and Mumbai were established in 19 century and remain the heritage of man. India remarks the frontier of modern medicine today with medical care of international standards and well reputed Indian doctors serving the globe. What is the point in losing such a legacy and leadership?"