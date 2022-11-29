India’s first liberal science varsity organises ‘Green Summit’

Bengaluru: Atria University - India's first Liberal Science University held 'Beyonder Emergence and Green Future Summit'. The marquee event at Atria University, was presided over by Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Basavaraj S Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister and over 25 Industry leaders. At 'Beyonder Emergence', the students of Atria University (AU) showcased over a dozen projects, each one of them aimed at solving real world problems.

The solutions on display were socially responsible, ethical solutions, and conscious of reducing carbon footprint to minimum. Projects on Energy Audit, eMobility, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Extended Reality, Hydroponics, Cyanotype print making, were few examples of the projects on display.

The 'Green Future Summit' had over 25 distinguished industry leaders championing Green solutions across sectors. The summit included insightful panel discussions on topics of Green Fintech, eMobility and Clean Fuel, ESG, and Future of Workforce.

The panel discussions were focused on laying an ideal blueprint for the future in each focus group topic, including right models of partnership between private organizations. The panel also discussed in detail how public policies benefited growth, and suggested valuable policy changes that further increases growth. The leaders showed a pathway to make India attain its goal of becoming a leading player of 'Green Economy' in the global context.

The Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Atria University has shown how even for a 16-year-old, hands-on learning experiences are the ones which is really going to speed up skilling of young minds and giving them the confidence that it is only by problem-solving and understanding of issues that skilling can really mature into a purposeful skillset in an individual either when he/she is employed or starts an enterprise of their own. "

Addressing the Summit, Founder of Atria University and Chairman of Atria Group, Sunder Raju said 'At Atria University, we provide a broad range of facilities and solid infrastructure to ensure students' holistic development.

We aim to create a new learning experience that puts students at the centre. Through this summit, we hope to inspire students to develop and implement solutions to environmental problems, promote social change, and promote harmony.'

Marking the milestone day at Atria University saw the launch of two first-of-a-kind initiatives in Indian Higher Education. A Centre of Excellence on inter-species finance in collaboration with Jonathan Ledgard through the Consulate of Switzerland, becoming a global-first initiative. The other launch, a dedicated future-ready Fintech lab, demonstrates Atria's strong industry partnership programs. The Fintech lab will be set up in collaboration with LenDenClub - a Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform in India.