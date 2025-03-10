Influential politician from K’taka named

Bengaluru: The arrest of Sandalwood actress Ranya Rao and the gold smuggling case from Dubai have taken an explosive turn. DRI officials have intensified the investigation into the case of actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested for smuggling gold, and many interesting information is coming out at this time. When the investigation was conducted on the suspicion that there was a gang behind the gold smuggling of actress Ranya, it was found that many influential people were behind this act, and since Ranya Rao also has great connections with political figures, the government has allotted 12 acres of land to her company.

DRI officials have arrested Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case and are conducting intensive interrogation. During this interrogation, it was found that many influential people were behind this act of the accused. The accused actress Ranya Rao has connections with many political leaders. The name of an influential politician in the Congress government has also been mentioned in this.

The Karnataka government has allotted 12 acres of land to the company of which Ranya Rao is a director. Ranya is the director of a company called ksiroda India private limited, and this company was allotted exactly 12 acres of land by KIADB in 2023. The document of the government allocating the land has been made available. How was 12 acres of land allotted to a company of which an actress is a director? Many questions have arisen.

The politician, who holds the post of minister, is also afraid of facing trouble in the Ranya Rao case. Ranya Rao had a grand wedding celebration in Bengaluru three months ago. Influential minister was present at that wedding. Now, with the arrest of actress Ranya Rao, the minister is confused.

As Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport, influential minister has been working behind the scenes to manage this case. But the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials have arrested the accused and are continuing the investigation into this case. Taking the Ranya Rao case seriously, DRI officials are tracing the trail of influential hands behind this case. If important evidence is found, there is a possibility that an influential politician might lose his minister post.

So who is that influential minister? How is that minister linked to this actress Ranya Rao? Did the minister buy any gold from Ranya Rao? All these are intriguing and need to be investigated.

Ranya, who arrived at the Bangalore airport from Dubai at around 7 pm on Monday, March 3, was taken into custody by DRE officials. Later, when he was searched, 14.8 kg of gold biscuits worth Rs. 12 crore were found. Later, when the DRI raided Ranya’s house and inspected it, gold worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash worth Rs 2.16 crore were found. In total, items worth Rs 17.16 crore were found from actress Ranya. The DRI officials are continuing the investigation of the case. And now the CBI has also entered into this case.