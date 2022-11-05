Infosys, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan join hands to promote Indian arts

Bengaluru: Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of IT major Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) for the promotion of Indian visual and performing arts across the country.

Through this engagement, Infosys Foundation and BVB will provide a platform to over 4,500 beneficiaries, including 3,000 artists from underprivileged communities, towards preservation of traditional folk and classical art forms, according to an Infosys statement.

This collaboration will focus on keeping the visual and performing art forms of India alive by means of various activities such as week-long festivals, camps, exhibitions, and publications, over a period of three years, it said.

To begin with, a week-long cultural festival commenced in Mysuru on Friday. The aim of this festival is to present different art forms of India on one stage. More festivals are scheduled to take place in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Indore, and Chandigarh.