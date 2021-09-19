Inspector who became hero for helping Covid-hit in ACB net for taking 10L bribe

Bengaluru: Police inspector, SR Raghavendra, who became popular on social networking sites for helping the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic, was caught in the ACB net for taking Rs 10 lakh bribe in a land dispute case. The same land dispute case has been the reason for suspension of two inspectors on charges of taking bribe. Sleuths of the Bangalore city ACB unit have arrested Chikkajala inspector SR Raghavendra, who was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a private person. This was the final instalment of the bribe amount.



According to video and audio evidence, Raghavendra has received Rs 8 lakh in two instalments in the last one month. The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACB SP Yatish Chandra of Bangalore city unit. The ownership of five acres of land in Survey No 29 at Shettihalli became the bone of contention between the complainant, Shivshankar, and rival claimant Dinesh. Shivshankar built a compound wall and deployed a security guard at the site. A few days ago, a stranger went to the place and removed the sign board put up by Shivshankar, claiming ownership of the property and warning trespassers of legal action. A video of the sign board being taken down was recorded.

Shivshankar lodged a complaint against the alleged trespassers. Inspector SR Raghavendra allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh and Rs 4 lakh in the first instalment from Shivshankar for protecting his interests.

Accordingly, two instalments of Rs 4 lakh each was paid. The ACB team led by DOSP Ravishankar K and his team raided when a private individual by the name of Raghavendra was receiving Rs 2 lakh. Inspector Raghavendra and private agent Raghavendra were caught red handed with bribe money. The ACB police have filed a case against the accused and arrested him.

Last December Yashwant who was then the station inspector, was caught by ACB police in Bangalore while he was accepting a bribe. Inspector SR Raghavendra had been posted in place of Yashwant. In a curious twist of things, Raghavendra too has fallen in the ACB trap in the same way his predecessor Yashwant did in the same case.

ACB is likely to conduct a raid on the house of Raghavendra as there is evidence of his taking Rs 10 lakh as bribe.