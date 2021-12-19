Institutional quarantine not a must for intl travellers: BBMP

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday issued a statement clarifying that, it is well known that Covid 19 is a global pandemic and a new variant of Concern (B.1.1.529 - Omicron) has led to recent surge in cases in South Africa, United Kingdom and many other countries.

The government of India has identified 12 countries as 'high risk countries and has stipulated measures to contain the spread of Omicron variant.

The BBMP in the statement mentioned that the government of Karnataka and the BBMP have taken measures to screen and test the international arrivals from the 'high risk countries', and if found positive, hospitalise them immediately or allow them to self-isolate at home and repeat test after 8 days. Although several inputs were received calling for immediate institutional quarantine of arrivals from 'high risk countries', no decision in this regard has been taken. BBMP has not yet stipulated compulsory institutional quarantine for international arrivals from any of the countries, said BBMP. The statement said, "Any reports printed/telecast in this regard are misleading and far from the truth. Any decision taken in this regard would be after due consultation of experts and in conformity with Government of India and Government of Karnataka guidelines. This is for clarification of all concerned."