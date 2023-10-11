Investors' meet in B'luru successful, says Bihar govt

Bengaluru: The Government of Bihar marked a significant milestone with the successful organisation of 'Bihar Business Connect', Investors Summit in Bengaluru, an official statement from the Bihar Government stated on Wednesday.

The success of the Investors Meet in Bengaluru is a testament to the Department of Industries, Bihar's steadfast dedication to creating a vibrant ecosystem for investment and economic growth in the state, the statement said.

Bihar Industry Minister, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, stated, "The Govt. of Bihar is also continuously trying to liaison with banks and financial institutions to ensure overall growth of the industrial sector of Bihar. We would like to extend a grand welcome to the investors, their friends and families to come and invest in Bihar." He emphasised how Bihar has progressed tremendously over the years and has focused on the growth of women entrepreneurs as well.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the esteemed participants and dignitaries who made the Bengaluru Investors Summit a resounding success. Your overwhelming response is a testament to the immense potential and opportunities that Bihar offers to the business community. We look forward to forging enduring partnerships that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the state.

We urge the aspirational investors to come to Bihar and experience a change in perception and then decide whether to invest in Bihar," said Pankaj Dixit, Director, Department of Industries, the Bihar Government.

The summit held on Tuesday witnessed an overwhelming response, with participation from key stakeholders representing approximately 50 leading companies, including industry giants such as Britannia, IBM, UST Global, Synopsis, Shahi Exports, Gokuldas, Raymond and Arvind Lifestyle, among others.

In addition to corporate leaders, the summit was attended by distinguished delegates from prominent industry associations, including the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and The National Association of Software & Service Companies (NASSCOM).

The Department of Industries, Bihar has been continuously trying to encourage potential investors in plenty of ways like providing various incentives under the high-priority sectors of Leather and Textiles, Food Processing, IT, ESDM and e-vehicles. In addition to this, the department is also offering plug-and-play facilities and handholding support to the companies willing to set up industries in Bihar.