It won’t be surprising even if JDS merges with the BJP: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appreciated that Gauri Shankar and Dasarahalli Manjunath of Tumkur Rural Constituency have upheld secular and constitutional values by leaving JDS and joining Congress.

He was speaking at the induction programme of various party leaders held at the KPCC office. CM Siddaramaiah said, Janata Dal was secular when we were in the party. Now "S" has been removed and only Janata Dal remains. Since JDS joined hands with the BJP in the past, all the secularists remained separate in the Janata Parivar. Now JDS is joining hands with the BJP again. They were annoyed when I called JDS the "B" team of the BJP. They have proved what I had said then.

JDS is no longer a mass political party in its form. It is limited to just being a family party. With Gourishankar and Manjunath who have understood the double game of JDS and have joined Congress. Many of them will follow. The CM also appreciated that Gourishankar and Manjunath are securing their political life.

Are you not ashamed PM Modi?

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister who had criticized our government when we implemented guarantee programs are now campaigning in the name of "Modi Guarantee", he asked if the Prime Minister Modi is not ashamed.

It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi is promoting government programs funded by the people of the state and the people of Karnataka as his programme. The CM clarified that the people of the state and the government does not support this.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Secretary Salim Ahmed and other leaders were present.








