Jagadish Shettar demands resignation of Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Following the Rs 187 crore scandal in the Valmiki Corporation, the Mysore Urban Development Authority( MUDA )scam has emerged as a significant controversy for the government. The contentious allocation of a replacement land from MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, on a 50:50 basis has sparked a political tug-of-war between the BJP and the Congress. BJP MP Jagadish Shettar has accused the CM of being directly involved in the MUDA scam and has called for his resignation.

Addressing the media in the city, on Saturday Shettar demanded that the investigation into the scam be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). “Most of the irregularities occurred in MUDA. If given to the CBI, thousands of crores of rupees in scandal will be uncovered,” Shettar stated.

He criticized the handling of the allocation process, noting irregularities in the notification and subsequent denotification.

“Once notified and then denotified, they asked for a 50:50 share after the layout formation. Those rules are nowhere to be found. Why did the authorities give up land during formation of the layout? They could have intervened, but the officials just sat there,” Shettar remarked.

Regarding the Central Flood Team’s visit to the Mahadayi basin, Shettar commented, “Let them do their work and come and take care of it. We have already prevailed legally, and the process is ongoing from the wildlife tiger corridor.”

He addressed the ongoing dispute over water rights in the Mahadayi basin, emphasizing that the Karnataka government should be prepared to respond to Goa’s objections.

“Goa used to say that the Karnataka has no right in Mahadayi river water. But now the order has granted us 13 TMC of water. CM Siddaramaiah is talking in a way to please the people of Goa,” Shettar said.