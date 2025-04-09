Jain Seer Raises Alarm Over Meat Shops Near Shravanabelagola Temple

Shravanabelagola (Hassan district): Swasthishree Abhinava Charukirthi Bhattaraka Swamiji of the Jain Mutt has expressed serious concern over the growing number of meat shops near the sacred Jain pilgrimage centre of Shravanabelagola, a place globally renowned as a seat of ahimsa (non-violence) and spiritual austerity.

Despite repeated requests to relocate these establishments, meat shops have sprung up on all approach roads to the holy town, causing distress to devotees and disrupting the serene atmosphere of the sacred site. “This land, known for its devotion to peace and non-violence, is being defiled by the open sale of meat. It is deeply painful to see such scenes in a place associated with the penance of Digambara Jain monks,” the Swamiji said.

Thousands of monks and ascetics, who follow strict vows of non-violence and celibacy, visit Shravanabelagola regularly. According to Jain tradition, if a monk encounters animal slaughter or meat display, they are required to fast that day—a practice that could adversely affect their health during long pilgrimages.

Four months ago, the Swamiji had reportedly asked the district administration to take steps to regulate or relocate the shops. However, local Gram Panchayats—especially in Kantharajapura, Shravanabelagola, Bekka, and Sundahalli—are yet to act, the Swamiji noted. “We are not objecting to anyone’s dietary habits or religious beliefs. Our request is merely to move these outlets away from the main roads and key junctions of the pilgrimage centre,” he clarified.

A formal memorandum was submitted to the district authorities three months ago, seeking relocation of meat and fish vendors to designated areas. But there has been little visible progress.

Responding to the concerns, Harish, Executive Officer of the Channarayapatna Taluk Panchayat, said that specific locations have indeed been marked for meat and fish sale. Notices have been issued to vendors through the local panchayats, but most have not shifted to the designated zones yet.

"This brings into question whether the commitment to protecting the sanctity of this revered Jain site is more than mere lip service,” a representative of the Mutt commented, adding that unless concrete action is taken soon, peaceful protests or other forms of agitation may become unavoidable.

The Jain Mutt has put forth the following recommendations:

Withdrawal of licenses issued to meat shops located near the temple and shifting them to other areas.

If the Gram Panchayats fail to act, the Zilla Panchayat CEO must intervene with stricter measures.

The police and district administration must assist in maintaining law and order during the transition.

Elected representatives bear the moral responsibility of sensitising vendors to the religious and cultural importance of Shravanabelagola.

The Swamiji concluded that it was unfortunate that monks committed to the path of peace and renunciation are now being compelled to contemplate protest due to the inaction of local authorities.