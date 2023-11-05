Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles ‘Kommuniti Street Rush’ thrills Bengaluru

Bengaluru; There are very few experiences in life that compare to the thrill of speed on two wheels, on a racetrack. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ Street Rush is back on popular demand, this time giving our ever-growing Kommuniti of bikers a taste of life on the apex around the popular Aruani Grid in namma Bengaluru! Overwhelmingly, the event also drew participation from neighbouring states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu where customers rode in on their Jawa and Yezdi bikes specially for the event.

Street Rush is one-day track riding programme under of the 'Jawa Yezdi Nomads' initiative, designed to provide Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle owners with an opportunity to not only enhance their riding skills, but also push their machines harder in a safe environment, under professional supervision.

The second edition of Street Rush witnessed over 100 participants, who were trained under the watchful eye of Rustom Patel – an eight-time national racing campion with three international wins under his belt. This thrilling and successful initiative that brought motorcycle enthusiasts together for a day of skill enhancement, camaraderie, and spirited competition.

The event kicked off with intensive classroom and on-track training sessions led by Rustom Patel. These sessions covered various riding techniques, including body position, throttle control, cornering techniques, weight balance, effective braking and more. Soon after their classroom session, the riders took to the track to hone their skills. Rustom, who thoroughly enjoyed training the participants, expressed confidence that the participants would return with enhanced skills, allowing them to enjoy their rides while prioritizing safety on the road.

Commenting on the success of second edition, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said: ‘We believe that Street Rush is just the beginning of an exhilarating journey under the Jawa Yezdi Nomads initiative, our endeavour will be to bring more such training opportunities for our Kommuniti.”

After the training sessions, the track came alive with the riders competing against each other for the top step of the podium and glory of being crowned as the champion of the second Jawa Yezdi Street Rush. The event concluded with three exceptional riders emerging as the top three winners: Raja M on Yezdi Adventure, Gopal on Yezdi Adventure and Kiran on Yezdi Adventure. These riders not only secured their positions but also received exclusive Jawa Yezdi branded riding jackets, helmets, and well-deserved trophies to commemorate their

achievements.