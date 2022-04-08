Job fair attracts thousands of aspirants

Mysuru: "The youth in Karnataka are facing a lotof difficulties in learning. Hence, we need to fine-tune their learningabilities to make themsuccessful persons," said Dr C.N.Ashwathnarayana, Minister for Higher Education and IT-BT.

Speaking after inaugurating ajob fair, organised by Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation(KSDC) on Thursday,the minister said, "Annually 75,000candidates are provided skill training and we are targeting to train2.5 lakh this year to help them getlucrative jobs. We have a tracking system to upgrade the skills of job aspirants."

In all, 5,000 candidates have enrolled for the job fair with the employersfrom Mysuru and nearby areas coming forward to hire deserving candidates.Under Industry 4.0 initiative, the government is developing150institutions and 100 more will be taken up soon. It is aimed to provide skill sets with global standards to one lakh youths, Ashwathnarayana added.

Heinaugurated KSOU Radio (online app based) and Shravya Audio-Visual studio and renovated Nala building on campus. KSOU Vice Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar said, "The varsity has incorporated UCMS software one stop services from admission to exit level,with marks card, all digitalized system which is a model in education. Self-financing scheme is being successfully implemented in Karnataka. Our Stateis the first to implement New Education Policy (NEP)."

'New Education Policy and Opportunities', a book authored by KSOU lecturerSudhakar Hosahalli was released by the minister. Over 80 companies participated in the fair.