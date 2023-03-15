Kabzaa starcast leaves audience spellbound at newly opened multiplex

Cinépolis, organised an exclusive meet and greet session with the star cast of Kabzaa Shriya Saran and Tanya Hope at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru on Tuesday. The visit was aimed to promote the upcoming movie "Kabzaa" which is going to release soon across India.





Movie assimilations in the cinemas have become an imperative aspect to make multiplexes more engaging and interactive, where enthusiastic movie lovers get the opportunity to experience the real ambience of the film beyond the silver screen and red carpets.





Earlier this month, the company announced the launch of Cinépolis first MACRO XE and VIP at Lulu Mall, Bengaluru. With the strategic move of opening multiplexes at prime locations, launch of its first luxury format in Bengaluru will further strengthen its positioning among its patrons and associates in the premium luxury multiplex industry.





The launch of its first luxury format multiplex and comes up in its new 11 Screen cinema with 1 Macro XE and 3 VIP Screens. With this launch, Cinepolis has augmented its presence in Bengaluru with 47 screens across 8 properties and consolidated its foothold in South India with 105 screens in 19 properties. This is Cinepolis 2nd MACRO XE after Gurugram and 4th VIP after its success in Thane, Pune, and Kochi.





The new 11- screen property featuring Macro XE and VIP Screens has a total seating capacity of 2053 guests. The cinema is equipped with newer ergonomic seating, full-service Coffee Tree, all digital screens with Real D 3D Technology and DOLBY Atmos to create an impact with mind blowing images, powerful sound and captivating 3D to make the movie going experience truly extra-large.





Speaking on the launch, Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India, said "It brings us immense pleasure to bring first MACRO XE and VIP in Bengaluru and it is the dynamism of these markets and evolving demand from audiences that enables us in bringing innovations and world class cinematic experiences to every part of the country. With the great movie line up and rising demand from movie connoisseurs, we are confident that Bengaluru audience will enjoy our new multiplex for a holistic cinema experience.''





The General Manager Lulu Mall Bangalore, Kiran Puthran said, "We are so delighted to host the star cast of Kabzaa at the newly launched world-class cinema chain - Cinépolis now being part of Lulu Mall, Bengaluru. The Lulu mall is situated in the most premium location, and we associate with the best of the brands in the business. We believe that Cinépolis, with its brand-new design architecture is a true complement to the mall and we look forward to an entertaining journey ahead."