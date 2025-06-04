Kannada Actress's Family Challenges Prolonged Custody In Karnataka High Court Despite Court-Approved Release

The mother of Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has approached the Karnataka High Court through a habeas corpus petition, questioning the legal basis for her daughter's ongoing imprisonment in a major gold trafficking case. Despite receiving court approval for release, the actress remains behind bars due to overlapping legal proceedings.

Rao received authorization for release on May 20 from the Special Court for Economic Offences, but her freedom has been blocked by additional charges filed under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974 (Cofeposa). This separate legal framework allows authorities to maintain custody of individuals suspected of smuggling activities that threaten foreign exchange conservation.

The actress was apprehended at Bengaluru airport on March 3 following allegations of attempting to transport 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. According to official reports, a comprehensive physical examination revealed gold bars strategically hidden around her body using medical bandages and tissues, particularly around her waist and leg areas. Investigators also discovered additional gold pieces concealed within her footwear and clothing pockets. The confiscated precious metal, confirmed to be 24-carat quality, carried an estimated value exceeding Rs 12.56 crore.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against Rao under both the Customs Act and the Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act. During recent court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Aravind Kamath informed the court that formal objections had been submitted regarding the case. The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 18.

The Special Court for Economic Offences had granted release to both Rao and co-accused Tarun Kondaru Raju last month, requiring each to provide two guarantors and post a Rs 2 lakh security bond. The release conditions included restrictions on international travel and prohibitions against repeating similar offenses. Justice Vishwanath C Gowdar approved the release after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence failed to file charges within the required timeframe.

However, the Cofeposa legislation enables authorities to maintain preventive detention for individuals suspected of engaging in smuggling operations or activities that could harm foreign exchange stability, effectively overriding the earlier bail decision. This legal mechanism has resulted in Rao's continued incarceration despite the court's initial approval for her release.