Karanth’s Dream Project in Ruins Again: Balavana Slips into Neglect

Puttur: The family of late Jnanpith Award winner Dr. Kota Shivarama Karanth, who donated 3.5 acres of prime land in Puttur town for a children’s cultural centre, is crestfallen as the Dr. Kota Shivarama Karanth Balavana—conceived as a vibrant learning space—has once again fallen into disrepair.

Once envisioned as a centre where children could “learn while they play”, Balavana today presents a grim picture. Rusting play equipment, withered greenery due to lack of water, dried leaves strewn across pathways, and poorly maintained premises and toilets have become a source of embarrassment for the town, according to senior residents.

Elders of Puttur say the neglected condition of the children’s park not only undermines its purpose but also poses safety risks. The rusted play equipment could potentially injure children and expose them to health hazards, yet parents continue to bring their children to the park due to the absen