Karnataka AAP provides free auto for KEA exam aspirants

Bengaluru: To facilitate the candidates appearing for the recruitment exam conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the vacant posts in the Corporation Boards, the Aam Aadmi Party state youth wing is providing free auto travel facility.
More than 100 auto rickshaws are providing free travel facility for the students in the Bengaluru city under Lohit G. Hanumapura, a lawyer and AAP youth wing president.
The students have expressed their appreciation as they got the free facility to travel to more than 50 examination centers across Bengaluru city on Saturday.
This facility will also be available on October 29, Sunday, said Lohit G.
