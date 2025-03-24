Karnataka Assembly’s Sixth Session Concludes with Key Legislative Decisions

Bengaluru: The 16th Karnataka Legislative Assembly’s sixth session, held from March 3 to March 21, 2025, concluded after 15 days of proceedings, totalling approximately 99 hours and 34 minutes.

Outlining the highlights of the budget session State assembly speaker UT Khadar told a prss conference that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the 2025-26 State Budget on March 7, 2025. The general discussion on the budget and department-wise demands witnessed active participation by 80 members over 28 hours and 56 minutes. The demands were approved after the Chief Minister’s response on March 21, 2025.

Supplementary estimates for 2024-25 (third and final instalment) were tabled on March 19, 2025, and approved on March 21, 2025.

Legislative and Committee Reports:

During the session, the Assembly tabled:

12 notifications, 2 ordinances, and 122 annual reports.

111 audit reports, 1 compliance report, and 1 follow-up report.

Reports of various legislative committees, including: The Joint Committee on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024. Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions Committee Report for 2024-25. Government Assurances Committee Report for 2023-24. Estimates Committee Report for 2024-25.

Bills and Approvals:

A total of 27 bills were tabled and approved, including the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which was adopted with amendments by both the Assembly and the Legislative Council.

Additionally, three motions under Rule 60 were converted to Rule 69 and discussed.

Question Hour and Members’ Participation:

The session witnessed active participation:

3,096 questions were accepted, with responses provided for 189 out of 195 starred questions. Of the 2,583 unstarred questions, 2,190 were answered.

Under Rule 351, of 260 accepted notices, 133 were responded to, while 175 of 388 call-attention notices were addressed. Two private members’ bills were introduced by H.K. Suresh and Darshan Puttannaiah. During zero hour, 14 notices were discussed, while 50 petitions were submitted to the Assembly.

Suspension of 18 Members:

On the final day of the session, March 21, 2025, a major disruption occurred when opposition members stormed the Speaker’s podium, violating parliamentary decorum and disrupting the proceedings. As a result, 18 members were suspended from the Assembly for a period of six months for their unruly conduct.

Tributes and Condolences:

The House passed condolence resolutions for notable personalities who passed away recently.

Assembly's Historical Commemoration:

On March 4, 2025, the Assembly unveiled portraits depicting historical moments, including:

Establishment of India’s first democratic institution in Karnataka. The foundation stone of Vidhana Soudha laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Former ruler Jayachamaraja Wodeyar addressing the House and overseeing the construction of the Vidhana Soudha.

Positive Attendance and Extended Sessions:

The session recorded an average attendance of 86%, with some proceedings extended beyond regular hours to ensure full discussion of important matters. Several sittings lasted from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM to facilitate extensive deliberations. However, I chided the ministers who were absent from the session due to which some questions were not answered, Khadar said.