Karnataka Budget 2025-26: Focus on Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Welfare Schemes

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramiah presented the state budget for 2025-26, outlining an outlay of ₹4,09,549 crore, with a focus on agriculture, infrastructure, and welfare initiatives. The budget projects total revenue receipts at ₹2,92,477 crore and capital receipts at ₹1,16,170 crore, with a public debt component of ₹1,16,000 crore.

Key Allocations

The budget earmarks ₹42,018 crore for Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP), ₹94,084 crore under the Women’s Budget, and ₹62,033 crore for the Children’s Budget. An allocation of ₹8,000 crore has been made for the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme.

Agriculture and Rural Development

The government has announced several measures to support the agricultural sector, including the establishment of 6,000 small food processing units and 12,000 farm ponds under the Krishi Bhagya scheme. A Digital Agriculture Services Centre will be set up for advanced decision-making on crops, while ₹20 crore is allocated for organic and millet hubs.

The budget also provides ₹428 crore for farm mechanization, ₹440 crore for drip and sprinkler irrigation, and ₹88 crore to boost pigeon pea (tur) production. An Integrated Rainfed Agriculture Policy is set to be implemented to enhance farmers’ livelihoods.

Horticulture and Sericulture

A Seed Bank will be established to preserve indigenous horticultural crops, while ₹426 crore has been allocated for drip irrigation benefiting 52,000 horticulture farmers. The state will also promote Horticultural Tourism.

In sericulture, ₹250 crore has been allocated for modern silk cocoon markets in Ramanagara and Sidlaghatta, while Mysuru will get a new silk cocoon market.

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries

Under the Anugraha Scheme, compensation for cattle losses has been increased, and 50 new veterinary hospitals will be set up. Fisheries development includes ₹30 crore for approach roads in coastal districts, ₹3 lakh assistance for SC/ST fish vendors to purchase four-wheelers, and ₹1 lakh for engine replacement in old mechanized boats. A Multi-Level Parking Facility will be constructed at Malpe Fishing Harbour.

Water Resources and Irrigation

The Ettinahole Project will see water from all eight weirs being distributed through a 241 km canal network. The budget allocates ₹2,611 crore for the Bhadra Upper Canal Project and ₹553 crore for filling tanks in Madhugiri and Koratagere. Work on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project and the Kalasa-Banduri Canal Diversion is set to progress.

Education and Skill Development

A total of 500 new Karnataka Public Schools will be established with an investment of ₹2,500 crore. Pre-primary education will be expanded to 5,000 government schools, and honorariums for guest teachers and midday meal staff will be increased. The state will also introduce Face Recognition Technology for student attendance under the ‘Nirantara’ programme and implement bilingual education in 4,000 schools.

In higher education, a ₹2,500 crore World Bank-funded project will strengthen first-grade colleges, and Bangalore City University will be renamed after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Cooperation and Economic Development

The state has set a target of ₹28,000 crore in cooperative loans for 37 lakh farmers, along with full computerization of 3,000 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). A new satellite market is planned for Bengaluru, and ₹50 crore has been allocated for a Mega Dairy in Kalaburagi.

The budget also introduces incentives, including ₹450 per quintal for pigeon pea procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme.