Karnataka Congress resorting to indecent language to carry out politics: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday criticised Congress for using "indecent" language in politics, while highlighting that his party has never done so.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram in Hubballi on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary, the union minister criticised Karnatka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Karnataka Chief Minister had recently accused the NDA government at the Centre of not releasing the drought relief fund.

"When Siddaramaiah was a part of the JD(S), he used to speak ill of Sonia Gandhi, but now, he bows down before her and immature Rahul Gandhi to impress them," Pralhad Joshi said.

"Does Siddaramaiah, who opposed the candidature of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of PM, have love for Dalits?" Pralhad Joshi asked.

Slamming Siddaramaiah, he said that in the BJP, the selection of presidents and office bearers does not happen based on family politics.

"Every matter is discussed in detail," he said.

"Those who made Mallikarjun Kharge the President of AICC for the sake of namesake are criticising us," he said.

"During the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Congress party chanted the slogan of Jai Sri Ram out of fear. However, it is now argued that merely chanting this slogan will not help to alleviate hunger or poverty," Pralhad Joshi added.

"Why is the Congress party emphasising guarantees? They are advertising the provision of 10 kg of free rice under the Anna Bhagya guarantee scheme, even though they have not provided a single grain of rice," he claimed.

"Shouldn't we inform the public about the BJP government's accomplishments and projects?" he asked.