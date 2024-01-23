Karnataka Government Contemplating Beer Price Surge

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Excise Department is reportedly exploring the possibility of a hike in beer excise duty, a move that could translate into an additional financial burden of Rs. 8 to 10 per bottle for consumers.

This potential escalation, marking the second increase within a span of six months, comes on the heels of recent pricing adjustments by liquor companies. Should the proposal materialise, the revised rates are expected to come into effect by the concluding week of January or sometime in February.

The Excise Department's strategy entails an augmentation of the supplementary excise duty on beer, projecting an increment of Rs. 8 to Rs. 10 for a standard 650 ml bottle. This contemplation has naturally given rise to apprehensions among consumers who are already grappling with the repercussions of recent price hikes imposed on certain liquor earlier.

Presently, consumers and stakeholders are granted a seven-day window to register their objections to this proposed increment. Those seeking to voice their dissent can submit objection applications during this stipulated period to the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

As the deliberations unfold, it remains to be seen how this potential second surge in beer prices will be received by consumers and the industry alike. The prevailing economic landscape, coupled with recent market dynamics, adds an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse surrounding alcohol pricing in Karnataka.