Karnataka government invites startups to provide tech solutions

The Karnataka government on Wednesday invited startups to provide tech products and solutions for the government departments.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday invited startups to provide tech products and solutions for the government departments.
“In tune with its policy to create innovation and collaboration opportunities for startups, the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Department of Electronics, IT/BT and S and T, has invited proposals from startups for government departments,” an official release said.
It said that the last date to submit proposals is Jan 4, 2024
It said that the process has been initiated to empanel eligible startups for procurement of technology products and solutions for state government departments.
“The government’s move to empanel startups is one of the several initiatives to enhance the startup ecosystem in Karnataka, which ranks number 1 in software/service exports in the country,” the statement said.
It said that the interested startups are required to download the electronic copy of the Call for Proposals and upload the proposal on the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal.
“The details of documents required for submission are available in the Call for Proposals,” it said.