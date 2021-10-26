  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Bengaluru

Karnataka government orders 'Gopuja' at all temples on Diwali

Karnataka government orders ‘Gopuja’ at all temples on Diwali
x

Karnataka government orders ‘Gopuja’ at all temples on Diwali

Highlights

The State government has ordered 'Gopuja' (worship of cow) at all temples that come under Muzrai department on the occasion of Deepavali on Tuesday.

Bengaluru : The State government has ordered 'Gopuja' (worship of cow) at all temples that come under Muzrai department on the occasion of Deepavali on Tuesday.

The order directs priests to conduct worshipping of cows at temples on 'Balipaadyami' celebrated as the last leg of Deepavali between 5.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. which falls under the auspicious time of 'Godhooli lagna', according to Hindu calendar.

The order has been given with the objective of following the traditions of Hindu culture and according to godly status to cows. The order has been given by the department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Religious Endowment.

It is in the Hindu tradition that during Balipaadyami, people will get their cows bathed, embellished with vermillion, haldi, flowers and offer them rice, jaggery in Karnataka and other parts of the country.

The order has been given with a view to carrying forward the Sanatan Hindu religious tradition of worshipping cows.

The order states that once in a year during the time of Deepavali, all temples and religious institutions that come under the purview of the Muzrai department should conduct the ceremony of worshipping of cows. It is just a decision in terms of carrying forward the Hindu tradition according to sacred texts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X