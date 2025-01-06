Karnataka govt hikes bus fares by 15 per cent

Bengaluru: The 15 percent increase in bus fares has caused public outrage. BJP leaders have also protested against the government at the Kempegowda bus stand in Majestic, condemning the price hike. Now, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has released the list of ticket price hikes during R Ashok’s tenure.

The BJP had expressed a lot of opposition to the government regarding the 15 percent bus ticket price hike of transport corporations. They had also protested by giving flowers to passengers at the Majestic bus stand. Following this, a list is released of how much the fares increased in each year during the BJP government.

The government, which has given a shock to the bus passengers at the beginning of the new year by increasing the bus fares of four corporations. The government, which had given women free bus trav-el through the Shakti Yojana, has now issued an order to increase the ticket fare by 15 percent amid opposition. The ticket fares of four corporations including KSRTC and BMTC have been increased, and the transport department has implemented the new fares from Saturday midnight.

Despite criticism from the opposition parties and the public against the decision to increase bus fares, the government has finally done a surgery on the bus fares. On the one hand, the people of the state, who were happy about the free buses for women, are now faced with a situation where they have to pay the new ticket price and board public buses.

Date Bus Fare Increase

29/8/2008 12.01%

7/7/2009 3.56%

3/3/2010 4.76%

23/6/2010 3.50%

26/6/2011 6.95%

19/12/2011 5.01%

30/09/2012 12%

The Transport Department has released a new price list. Ticket prices have been increased by Rs 50 to Rs 100 rupees. While the KSRTC pass has increased from Rs 150 to Rs 200, the BMTC pass price has in-creased from Rs 100 to Rs 150.

Here is the revised fare list

KSRTC Express Bus Ticket Price List

l Bengaluru-Kalaburagi was Rs 706, now Rs 805 (Rs 99 increase)

l Bengaluru-Haveri was Rs 360, now Rs 474 (Rs 54 increase)

l Bengaluru-Shimogga was Rs 288, now Rs 356 (Rs 44 increase)

l Bengaluru-Mangalore was Rs 367, now Rs 454 (Rs 56 increase)

l Bengaluru-Udupi was Rs 426, now Rs 516 (Rs 64 increase)

l Bengaluru-Belgaum was Rs 530, now Rs 697 (Rs 80 increase)

l Bengaluru-Hubli was Rs 426, now Rs 563 (Rs 64 increase)

l Bengaluru-Raichur was Rs 515, now Rs 638 ticket price (Rs 78 increase)

l Bengaluru-Bellary was Rs 328, now Rs 424 ticket price (Rs 50 increase)

l Bengaluru-Yadgiri was Rs 616, now Rs 755 ticket price (Rs 93 increase)

l BMTC bus old and new ticket price list

l Majestic-JP Nagar was Rs 20, new price Rs 24

l Majestic-Nandini Layout was Rs 25, new price Rs 28

l Majestic-Yeshwanthpur Railway Station was Rs 20, new price Rs 23

l Majestic-Peenya Second Stage was Rs 25, new price Rs 28

l Majestic-Attibele was Rs 25, new price Rs 30

l Majestic-Vidyaranyapura was Rs 25, new Rate Rs 28

l Majestic-BEML 5th Phase was Rs 20, new rate Rs 24

l Majestic-Kumaraswamy Layout was Rs 25, new rate Rs 28

l Majestic-BTM Layout was Rs 25, new rate Rs 28.