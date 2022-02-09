Karnataka High Court: We cannot allow people to die like this

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday warned that strict action would be taken against the Chief Engineer and other officials responsible for accidents happening due to potholes in Bengaluru. "We cannot allow people to die like this," the court observed. As the Bengaluru roads are yet to get free from potholes and craters. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum noted that Bengaluru roads continued to be in a dilapidated condition despite multiple repairs undertaken by the city civic body.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed in 2015 by Vijay Menon of Koramangala on Bengaluru's road-related case, the bench said: "Should people fall victim to your negligence? Nine people have already died. How many more people should die?"The court wondered if the engineers were sent to jail first then everything would be fine! In the previous hearing, Bruhath Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) Chief Engineer had been directed to be present before the court. Refusing to hear the reasons cited by them for not repairing the potholes on city roads, the high court bench asked as towhat happened to the automatic pothole filling machine? "Why its lease is not renewed. Why are you making a confusing statement about that?" the court questioned.

"Also you (BBMP CE Prahlad) are acting smart in front of the court. Be aware of what you are telling the court and remember which court it is. You will be sent to jail from here, if you are trying to mislead the court. " "You are merely giving reasons for not following the High Court orders tofill potholes. All the roads are filled with potholes, do you want people to die for the negligence that you are showing in maintaining the roads?" the court asked.

"Immediately following a judicial order to the Chief Engineer, you will be suspended from service and sent to jail. Otherwise suspend officials guilty of criminal negligence. We will direct the government to file an FIR."