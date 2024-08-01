Karnataka ministers to pass resolution against Guv’s notice to CM in Cabinet meeting

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cabinet ministers who attended the breakfast meeting organised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have expressed solidarity with him and assured that they would stand by him under any circumstances, sources said on Thursday.



It was decided to pass a resolution against the notice to CM Siddaramaiah by Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara stated, “The meeting discussed the show cause notice issued to CM Siddaramaiah by the Governor. Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar and ministers have discussed the matter.

“CM Siddaramaiah will not participate in the Cabinet meeting and he has authorised Shivakumar to conduct it. We will discuss the development in the Cabinet and take a decision. Since, the CM has got the notice, it was decided that he should not be participating in the Cabinet meeting,” he stated.

The contents of the notice have been discussed and a legal position will be taken after consulting the Advocate General and legal experts, he said.

Minister for Law, HK Patil stated that the Governor had issued a notice to the CM based on a wrong perception.

Minister for Forest Eshwar Khandre stated that the Governor’s move was against the principles of democracy and it was being done to bring down an elected government.

“We will initiate legal action. The central government would be responsible for any eventualities,” he underlined.

Minister for Agriculture, N Cheluvarayaswamy stated that “the BJP was finally resorting to this as they had failed to bring down CM Siddaramaiah in any manner.”

“They are now trying it through the Governor. The Cabinet meeting will take a unanimous decision in this regard,” he said.

Sources said that the Governor has asked the Chief Secretary of the Karnataka government to send a report on the complaints against CM Siddaramaiah.