Karnataka: Power tariff hike by 36 paise per unit to be effective from April 1

Bengaluru: Soon after the milk price hike shocker, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), a statutory body, on Thursday issued an official order of implementing the power tariff hike of 36 paise per unit in the state from April 1.

The decision to hike electricity prices by 36 paise per unit was made on last Thursday sparking a heated debate between the Congress-led government and the opposition BJP in the state.

The government has approved the proposal for a revision in electricity tariffs.

The fixed charge has been increased by Rs 25, with the rate jumping from Rs 120 to Rs 145. From now on, homestays will be charged under domestic power tariff slabs. However, the concessional rates are continued for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

In light of price hike being done to provide pensions and gratuity for the staff of electricity supply companies, and due to the revision in rates, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has provided some relaxation in the annual tariff hike.

The BJP has accused the Congress of focusing solely on appeasement while neglecting the concerns about inflation.

In response, the Congress has stated that the electricity price hike will not impact 85 per cent of the population, as they receive free power for up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra has said: “Ever since the cursed Congress-led government came to power, its only contribution to the people has been inflation. That is the only guarantee they have implemented. We have been discussing this issue for a long time. Inflation has severely affected the poor, and women are suffering the most.

“To cover up their failures, they keep claiming that the Central government is mistreating the state. On one hand, they claim to provide free electricity, yet on the other, they increase tariffs. Farmers in the state are facing a crisis, as the government is unable to ensure a seven-hour supply of three-phase electricity."

"Moreover, the government departments such as the PWD have outstanding electricity bills amounting to Rs 6,500 crore. Despite this, the state government has chosen to hike electricity prices,” Vijayendra declared.

Responding to the criticism, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil stated that the price hike would primarily affect the government, as it is providing free electricity to 85 per cent of consumers using less than 200 units. “The burden will not fall on the people,” he assured.

“The BJP lacks common sense. More than 85 per cent of consumers fall under the free power scheme, yet they are speaking on behalf of the rich who own industries. Additionally, the government does not set electricity rates -- an independent agency is responsible for that. It is incorrect to say that power prices have increased due to the free power scheme,” Minister Patil said

Minister for Labour Santosh Lad reiterated that KERC, as a statutory body, had decided to increase tariffs by 36 paise per unit. “The majority of people benefiting from free electricity will not be affected by this hike,” he added.



