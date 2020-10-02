Karnataka records 27% excess rainfall during southwest monsoon

Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon from June to September has been overwhelming across Karnataka, with 27 per cent excess rainfall during the 4-month crucial season, an official said on Thursday.

"For the second consecutive year, the southwest monsoon has been very good for Karnataka, with 27 per cent excess rainfall in 2020. The state recorded 1,064mm against 841mm normal rainfall," Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority consultant G Srinivasa Reddy said.

In 2019, the State recorded 23 per cent excess rainfall, with 1,032mm against 841mm normal after years of deficient or less than normal rains in the past.

Noting that excess rainfall augured well for Karnataka, Reddy said many favourable factors resulted in heavy and widespread rains in all the three regions of the southern state.

"Among the factors for excess rainfall were strong surface winds from east to west, moisture bearing clouds and favourable weather conditions in the coastal, southern and northern regions of the state," said Reddy.

Though the coastal region had 19 per cent excess rainfall, with 3,682mm against 3,095mm normal, the northern region had a whopping 49 per cent excess rain with 739mm against 497mm normal, while the southern region registered 20 per cent, with 817mm against 682mm normal.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data for 2019, the coastal region recorded 22 per cent excess rainfall, with 3,788mm against 3,095mm normal, northern region 23 per cent, with 612mm against 497 normal and the southern region registered 23 per cent, with 839mm against 682mm normal.

"Though the monsoon entered the state a week later than the scheduled date in June first week, the rainfall distribution was even across the regions, especially in the catchment areas, which led to reservoirs/dams filling to the brim," said Reddy.

As inflows into dams across the Krishna, Tungabhadra and Cauvery rivers were more this time, more water was discharged into their basins as outflows.

Of the 30 districts across the state, Bagalkote recorded a whopping 74 per cent rains above normal (615 mm) followed by Kalaburagi 64 per cent (966mm), Chitradurga 81 per cent (502mm) and Kolar 78 per cent (702mm).