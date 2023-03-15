Karnataka reports slight increase in Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 cases have been found to be slightly increasing in Karnataka. There are 510 active cases in the state as of March 13, 2023. On Monday, the state received reports of up to 62 new cases. The positivity rate for March 12 was 4.5%, and the overall positivity rate for the week was 2.60%.





Dr. KV Thrilok Chandra, special commissioner, health, Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP), said that "we are observing a minor increase in cases," adding that the majority of Covid-19 patients who are getting admitted are those with comorbidities. The surge in Covid cases, according to D Randeep, commissioner of health and family welfare services, is not just happening in Karnataka. He mentions increasing travel and irregular use of masks.





For the first time in 113 days, there were more than 500 active cases throughout the country. This indicates that overall, the infection levels are higher. Having said that, the increased hospitalisation rate, particularly in the BBMP area, is concerning. The common trend would be shown by clinical audit of these cases, according to Randeep. Only three cases were reported at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in December 2022, compared to six in January and four in February. According to Dr. Manoj Kumar HV, dean and head of the hospital, two cases have already been reported in the first ten days of March.





According to Dr. Swati Rajagopal, consultant for infectious diseases and travel medicine at Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru, Covid cases have dramatically increased due to increasing travel, little mask use, poor uptake with Covid prophylactic dose, and increased testing. According to Dr.GovindaiahYatheesh, president of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), eight of the 36 suspected cases that were tested in the previous week at Apollo Hospitals were positive. Influenza A and Covid cases are being reported more frequently, which makes diagnosis more challenging.