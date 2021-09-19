Karnataka: State topped in Covid vaccination drive, says minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Over 29 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations were administered in Karnataka on Friday and about 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded on Cowin portal. The State has accounted for 11 percent of the total doses administered in the country, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar who described it as a unique feat.



Addressing media persons, Dr Sudhakar said, "We celebrated PM Narendra Modiji's birthday in a meaningful manner with an accelerated special vaccination drive. CM Basvaraj Bommai fully supported the initiative and we have set a target to administer 30 lakh jabs. By 8:30 am on Saturday, 29,50,093 doses have been administered."

And another 1.68 lakh doses are yet to be recorded in portal which takes the total count to 31 lakh.

"By inoculating 62,003 persons for every 10 lakh eligible population Karnataka stands first in the entire country. As many as 14,401 vaccination centres were set up across the State and on an average 205 doses were administered in each centre. Over 14 districts have achieved more than the target and only 4 districts have achieved 75 percent target," elaborated Dr Sudhakar.

With 4.09 lakh doses, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has administered the highest jabs in the country, while in Belagavi 2.57 lakh doses have been administered. About 14.96 lakh women and 14.53 lakh men were inoculated. Cumulatively, the State has administered more than 5 crore doses and the last one crore has been achieved in just 20 days. More than 1 crore people are fully vaccinated both the doses, explained the minister.

"In order to promote organ donation we have decided to start dedicated organ donation cells in all medical colleges and district hospitals. CM will soon launch a special drive to create awareness about organ donation. Target will be set to ensure distribution of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka cards to all the eligible in three months," said Dr Sudhakar.