Karnataka Student Died In Ukraine Suggested Others To Stay Back To Help Juniors

Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, ventured out of the shelter where the students had been shut down for the previous six days to purchase groceries and became Russia's first Indian victim in Ukraine.



Amit Vaishyar, a final-year student said that it was his decision to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday morning. On Monday, one group left. However, Naveen urged that the others hold off until they can bring their juniors along, as they had only been in Ukraine for a year.

Harsha SG, the elder brother of Naveen SG, a fourth-year medical student from Karnataka who was the first Indian victim in Ukraine's continuing conflict on Tuesday that his brother will never return, but please spare the lives of those who are still living. Harsha urged on Wednesday that the government should prioritise evacuating Indian students stranded in Ukraine above returning his brother's body.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the administration is attempting to learn more about a student from Haveri district who was reportedly injured as a result of Russian military shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv city. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, 22, was India's first tragic victim in the ongoing military onslaught in the eastern European country on Tuesday.

In response to a question on the condition of the injured individual in the shelling that killed Naveen, Bommai stated he is gathering information. He is trying to figure it out. According to sources, the guy is safe because he was not with him, but another one claims he is harmed. Bommai said that they are currently awaiting confirmation.

According to Bommai, two students from Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district were also present during the attack.