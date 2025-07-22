Kauvery Hospitals Announces Heart Transplant Readiness and Launches Statewide Organ Donation Campaign

Bengaluru: Kauvery Hospitals, one of South India’s fastest-growing healthcare institutions, announced the successful completion of 760+ organ transplants across its network since 2024, spanning kidney, liver, heart, and lung procedures. The Electronic City unit alone contributed 64 successful transplants, including 52 kidney and 11 liver transplants in under two years, underscoring the unit’s rapid progression and clinical capability.

Kauvery Institute of Multi-Organ Transplant - KIMOT now prepares to initiate heart transplantation services, with infrastructure and expertise aligned to international standards and supported by its Total Robotic Transplant Program. This minimally invasive approach enhances surgical precision and speeds recovery, contributing to a clinical success rate of 93.79% and a mortality rate of just 3.4% among the best in the region.

“Every transplant at Kauvery is a commitment to giving life where hope is fading. We are proud to be part of a movement that not only saves lives but also transforms them,” said Dr. S Vijayabaskaran, Executive Director – Bangalore and Hosur.

The hospital group also announced the launch of its public organ donation awareness campaign, with the theme “#HandOverHope - Give with Grace. Live through Others.” The campaign will lead up to World Organ Donation Day on August 13, driving awareness across Karnataka on the critical gap between demand and donor supply.

By collaborating with SOTTO Karnataka (formerly Jeevasarthakathe), Kauvery will conduct donor registration drives, community outreach, and public education programs. The initiative reflects Kauvery’s long-term commitment to reducing waitlist mortality and ensuring ethical, timely transplants.

“At Kauvery, our transplant philosophy blends precision medicine with deep empathy. While we are proud of the lives we've transformed through kidney and liver transplants, the reality in Karnataka remains sobering.

According to data from SOTTO Karnataka, over 5,500 patients are currently registered and awaiting life-saving organs - 4,500 for kidneys, 500 for livers, and another 500 for heart, lung, and pancreas transplants. Each number is a person waiting in uncertainty, and many may not get that second chance unless more people come forward to pledge. This is the gap we’re determined to bridge, not just through advanced transplant capabilities like our Total Robotic Transplant Program, but by actively driving awareness, compassion, and community action. Because every pledge made today can save a life tomorrow,” added Dr. Rammohan Sripad Bhat, Director - Kauvery Institute of Nephrology.

The campaign’s key visual, an open palm with five vital organs etched on each finger serves as a stirring reminder: in a single gesture of donation, you hold the power to save multiple lives.