KEA introduces Mobile-Based Candidate Authentication to eliminate fake candidates

Bengaluru: Recently, a new technology has been introduced for identifying candidates: Mobile-Based Candidate Authentication. This artificial intelligence-driven technology was used for the first time on March 22 during the competitive examinations for vacant Computer Operator and other positions in the Legislative Council.

The engineering team of the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) successfully implemented the AI-based Mobile-Based Candidate Authentication system for the first time during the recruitment examination held on Saturday. This innovative approach is designed to completely eliminate the chances of impersonation by fake candidates.

The examinations for the vacant positions in the Legislative Council began on Saturday, where this technology developed by the KEA engineering team was utilized on a trial basis. According to H. Prasanna, the Executive Director of KEA, “When candidates enter the examination hall, a mobile app captures their facial image. This image is then compared online in real-time with the photograph submitted during the application process to verify the authenticity of the candidate.

This mechanism effectively prevents impersonators from entering the examination room.”

On Saturday, 74 candidates took the morning examination, followed by 267 candidates in the afternoon. Prasanna stated that the first trial day of this technical system was successful, and its usage will be expanded to other examinations in the future.. Immediately after the conclusion of the recruitment examinations in the Legislative Council, the candidates’ OMR sheets were uploaded to the KEA website, for the first time ever. This initiative promotes transparency, allowing anyone to access and view the OMR sheets, thereby leaving no room for doubts about malpractice.